WATCH: New York imam declares Israel belongs to Muslims – ‘We support Palestinians because of their faith’

New York Imam Hassan Akbar said the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is mislabeled and is really a Muslim fight against all religions, while also calling Israel rightfully Muslim.

New York Imam Hassan Akbar: Palestine Belongs to the Muslims; If the Palestinians Were to Decide That They Wanted to Worship Snakes, Monkeys, and Dogs instead of Allah, They Would Have to Leave; If They Want to Worship the Cow, They Can Go to India https://t.co/4Idp655MTf — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 19, 2026