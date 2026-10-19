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WATCH: New York imam declares Israel belongs to Muslims – ‘We support Palestinians because of their faith’

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New York Imam Hassan Akbar said the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is mislabeled and is really a Muslim fight against all religions, while also calling Israel rightfully Muslim.

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