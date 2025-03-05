WATCH: Newly appointed IDF Chief of Staff visits Western Wall

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Western Wall and paid respects to fallen soldiers on Mount Herzl before being sworn in as the 24th IDF Chief of Staff in Tel Aviv.

“I assume command of the IDF today with reverence and humility. I am fully aware of the immense responsibility placed upon me.” —LTG Eyal Zamir, the 24th IDF Chief of the General Staff.

WATCH LTG Eyal Zamir as he assumes position as the 24th IDF Chief of the General Staff. pic.twitter.com/XMYYyDMJVf

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 5, 2025