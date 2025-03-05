Search

WATCH: Newly appointed IDF Chief of Staff visits Western Wall

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Western Wall and paid respects to fallen soldiers on Mount Herzl before being sworn in as the 24th IDF Chief of Staff in Tel Aviv.





