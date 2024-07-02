WATCH: Noa Argamani speaks at her mother’s funeral weeks after her rescue July 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-noa-argamani-speaks-at-her-mothers-funeral-weeks-after-her-rescue/ Email Print Noa’s first words out of captivity were inquiring about the health and state of her mother, whose dying wish was fulfilled by seeing her daughter one last time before her death. Noa Argamani speaks at her mother's funeral.Liora Argamani, z"l, struggled with terminal brain cancer. Her dying wish was granted when her daughter, who was held hostage by Hamas for eight months, was rescued by the IDF.May Liora's memory be a blessing 💔 pic.twitter.com/bFjqsACF7l — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 2, 2024 CancerfuneralLiora ArgamaniNoa Argamani