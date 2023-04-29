WATCH: NYC votes to recognize End Jew Hatred Day, 6 lawmakers reject resolution

“I’m proudly wearing my Star of David,” said Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who introduced the bill, urging fellow Jews to continue “displaying their symbols of Jewish identity.”

The New York City Council voted on Thursday to establish April 29 as the “End Jew Hatred Day.”

Although antisemitic attacks have been skyrocketing in recent years, four members abstained and two voted against the resolution.

“Your antisemitism is showing,” Jewish Councilwoman Inna Vernikov told the six members who refused to support the resolution.