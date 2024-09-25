WATCH: NYPD arrests dozens of terror supporters outside UN assembly September 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nypd-arrests-dozens-of-terror-supporters-outside-un-assembly/ Email Print Hundreds of protesters congregated outside the UN building in Manhattan waving Hezbollah flags and fighting with police officers. NOW: NYPD clashes with H*zbollah supporters as they protest in New York City. ⚠️ Multiple protesters are taken to the ground and arrested one by one. pic.twitter.com/2lUfxmUb8b — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) September 25, 2024 NOW: "New York For Hezbollah" sign at Pro-Palestine Protest that's calling to "Flood Manhattan for Lebanon" in NYC pic.twitter.com/qORBgo8rIO — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) September 24, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/WhatsApp-Video-2024-09-25-at-06.00.49_e73974f5.mp4 anti-IsraelHezbollahNYPDUN