WATCH: 'Oct. 7 was not self-defense but a war of liberation,' declares senior Hamas official January 23, 2025

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan stated that the Oct. 7 massacre was not a military operation rooted in self-defense but rather the initiation of a war to liberate Jerusalem and Palestine.Senior Hamas Official Osama Hamdan: The "Al-Aqsa Flood" War Launched on October 7 Has Been a Path of Liberating Jerusalem and Palestine, Not One of Self-Defense pic.twitter.com/LCdQJg90X6— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 23, 2025