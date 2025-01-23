Search

WATCH: ‘Oct. 7 was not self-defense but a war of liberation,’ declares senior Hamas official

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan stated that the Oct. 7 massacre was not a military operation rooted in self-defense but rather the initiation of a war to liberate Jerusalem and Palestine.

