WATCH: Oketz dog finds dozens of rockets hidden underground

Oketz K-9 dogs are an invaluable asset in the field and especially during urban combat as dogs are nimbler, quicker, and smarter, and they sniff out explosives and booby traps, saving soldiers’ lives.

