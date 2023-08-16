WATCH: Palestinian-American enters Israel under new policy, declares support for terrorists August 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-american-enters-israel-under-new-policy-declares-support-for-terrorists/ Email Print Mazen Khalil was one of the first Palestinian-Americans to enter Israel directly through Ben-Gurion International Airport, according to Israel’s new policy that was created in an effort to join the U.S. visa waiver program. Israeli securityPalestinian terrorismUS-Israel visa waiver