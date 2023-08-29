WATCH: Palestinian Authority honors terrorist murderer as ‘international hero’ August 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-authority-honors-terrorist-murderer-as-international-hero/ Email Print A new film on the life of Karim Younes produced by the Palestinian Authority’s TV and radio corporation glorifies the recently-released terrorist who murdered an Israeli soldier. The Palestinian Authority honored Younes at the film’s premiere, hailing the murderer as a national and “international hero.” Incitement to terrorPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian incitementPalestinian terror