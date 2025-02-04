Search

WATCH: Palestinian infiltrator arrested after stealing car and leading police on wild chase

A Palestinian infiltrator stole a car from the Tel Aviv area and led police officers on a chase, which culminated in a police helicopter aiding the ground unit and successfully captured the man.

