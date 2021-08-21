Search

WATCH: Palestinian terrorist shoots IDF soldier from point-blank range

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-terrorist-shoots-idf-soldier-from-point-blank-range/
Email Print

Palestinian rioters can be seen trying to grab the soldier’s rifle through a slit in the perimeter fence, when another rioter carrying a pistol suddenly runs toward the opening and fires several bullets through it.