WATCH: Palestinian woman at hostage bodies transfer – ‘Praise Allah for this great victory’

A Palestinian woman, who said seven of her sons were killed fighting Israel, declared that Gaza has won the battle, Israel will receive only corpses, and she prays to Allah to continue annihilating and burning them.

WATCH Palestinian woman at the Hostage body ceremony: “I am the mother of seven martyrs. I have come here to celebrate and praise God for the victory He has granted us over the soldiers of the occupation.” pic.twitter.com/DHQx0Y6yvi — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025