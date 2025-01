WATCH: Pete Hegseth – ‘I support Israel destroying and killing every last member of Hamas’

During his Secretary of Defense confirmation hearing, Pete Hegseth strongly reaffirmed his support for Israel and its fight against Hamas, declaring, ‘I support Israel destroying and killing every last member of Hamas.’

MUST WATCH SENATOR TOM COTTON: Do you support Israel's war in Gaza? PETE HEGSETH: I support Israel destroying and k*lling every last member of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/J6BoKddshh — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 14, 2025