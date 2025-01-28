Search

WATCH: PIJ releases sign of life video of Arbel Yehud

Arbel Yehud was meant to be released earlier this week per a specific Israeli request, but Hamas failed to let her go, sparking a tense standoff until Hamas acquiesced and promised her release on Thursday along with Agam Berger and another male hostage.

