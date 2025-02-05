Search

WATCH: Qatari PM blames ‘Israeli occupation’ for regional instability

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani spoke during a conference in Beirut and placed the blame for the instability in the Middle East on Israel’s shoulders, saying their occupation of Gaza, Judea, and Samaria has influenced the unrest.

