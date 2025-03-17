Search

WATCH: Released hostage gifted soccer jersey signed by global superstar Neymar

Shai Graucher, in collaboration with Standing Together, made Omer Shem Tov’s Purim special by gifting him a Neymar Jr. signed Brazilian national team jersey.

