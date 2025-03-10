Search

WATCH: Released hostage Omer Shem Tov shares miraculous story from captivity

Former hostage Omer Shem Tov recalls feeling the prayers of the Jewish people sustaining him in captivity, where he made Kiddush every Friday using a single bottle of grape juice that never ran out or spoiled—a miracle he likens to the Chanukah oil that burned for eight days.

