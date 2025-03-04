WATCH: Released hostage Omer Wenkert returns home following hospital discharge

Thousands of Israelis welcomed freed hostage Omer Wenkert at his home in Gedera upon his release from the hospital, after spending over a year and a half in Gaza.

“It’s really fun to be at home, I dreamed of this moment how long? 515? 516 days. The day arrived. I’m happy I didn’t stop believing.”

Released hostage Omer Wenkert toasts to arriving at home after being released from the hospital today pic.twitter.com/HrNAON7e6G

