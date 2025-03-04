WATCH: Released hostage Omer Wenkert returns home following hospital discharge March 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-omer-wenkert-returns-home-following-hospital-discharge/ Email Print Thousands of Israelis welcomed freed hostage Omer Wenkert at his home in Gedera upon his release from the hospital, after spending over a year and a half in Gaza.“It’s really fun to be at home, I dreamed of this moment how long? 515? 516 days. The day arrived. I’m happy I didn’t stop believing.”Released hostage Omer Wenkert toasts to arriving at home after being released from the hospital today pic.twitter.com/HrNAON7e6G— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 4, 2025 Hundreds gather to welcome survivor Omer Wenkert home — @N12News pic.twitter.com/TCzgqWXP2F— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 4, 2025Israelis line the streets to welcome Omer Wenkert home! Omer was freed from Hamas captivity after 505 days in Gaza on February 22, 2025, and has returned home after a period recovering at the hospital in Israel. Welcome home, Omer! pic.twitter.com/hKMPFFHc7a — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 4, 2025 HamashospitalhostageOmer Wenkert