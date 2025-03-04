Search

WATCH: Released hostage Omer Wenkert returns home following hospital discharge

Thousands of Israelis welcomed freed hostage Omer Wenkert at his home in Gedera upon his release from the hospital, after spending over a year and a half in Gaza.

