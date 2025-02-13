WATCH: Rep. Garcia calls for ‘actual’ weapons to be used against Elon Musk February 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rep-garcia-calls-for-actual-weapons-to-be-used-against-elon-musk/ Email Print California Rep. Robert Garcia doubled down on calling Elon Musk a d— on live TV and also urged the public to bring real weapons to fight against the sweeping overhaul being carried out by the Trump administration.CNN: "Do you think that calling Elon Musk a dick is effective messaging?"REP. GARCIA: "Well, he is a dick…The American public wants us to bring ACTUAL WEAPONS to this bar fight!"These people are unwell & dangerous. https://t.co/hqSDMqIq47 pic.twitter.com/WucneFIJfv— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025 Elon MuskRep. Garciaviolence