WATCH: Rep. Garcia calls for ‘actual’ weapons to be used against Elon Musk

California Rep. Robert Garcia doubled down on calling Elon Musk a d— on live TV and also urged the public to bring real weapons to fight against the sweeping overhaul being carried out by the Trump administration.

CNN: "Do you think that calling Elon Musk a dick is effective messaging?" REP. GARCIA: "Well, he is a dick…The American public wants us to bring ACTUAL WEAPONS to this bar fight!" These people are unwell & dangerous. https://t.co/hqSDMqIq47 pic.twitter.com/WucneFIJfv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025