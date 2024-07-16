WATCH: RNC members pray for the release of the hostages held in Gaza July 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rnc-members-pray-for-the-release-of-the-hostages-held-in-gaza/ Email Print The Republic National Convention was held in Milwaukee, where the Republican Party formally nominated Donald Trump as the nominee and announced JD Vance as his running mate.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-16-at-04.46.07_49aa09fa.mp4 Donald TrumphostagesJD VanceprayersRNC