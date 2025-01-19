Search

WATCH: Romi Gonen’s parents recite blessing over news of daughter’s release

While responding to a call from Israel’s Kan News, Eitan Gonen recited the ‘Shehecheyanu’ blessing in honor of the family’s first time seeing Romi in over a year.

