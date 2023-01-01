WATCH: Saudis pleased that Netanyahu is prime minister January 1, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-saudis-definitely-pleased-that-netanyahu-is-prime-minister/ Email Print Journalist Alex Traiman discusses with ILTV the challenges and goals of the new Israeli government and notes the “the Saudis and most of the other nations in the region are definitely pleased” that Benjamin Netanyahu has taken over the premiership. 2022 electionsAbraham AccordsBenjamin NetanyahuBezalel Smotrichcost of livingIsrael-Saudi relationsItamar Ben-GvirRon Dermer