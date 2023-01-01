Search

WATCH: Saudis pleased that Netanyahu is prime minister

Journalist Alex Traiman discusses with ILTV the challenges and goals of the new Israeli government and notes the “the Saudis and most of the other nations in the region are definitely pleased” that Benjamin Netanyahu has taken over the premiership.