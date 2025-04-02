WATCH: Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate speech April 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-cory-booker-breaks-record-for-longest-senate-speech/ Email Print Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) broke the record for the longest Senate speech, speaking for 25 continuous hours without using the bathroom or eating in protest of President Trump’s policies.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-02-at-10.07.26_17972246.mp4 Cory BookerDemocratSenate