Search

WATCH: Sen. Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate speech

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-cory-booker-breaks-record-for-longest-senate-speech/
Email Print

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) broke the record for the longest Senate speech, speaking for 25 continuous hours without using the bathroom or eating in protest of President Trump’s policies.

>