WATCH: Senior Hamas official reveals terror group’s stance on Gaza relocation plan

During a conference in Qatar, Osama Hamdan declared that Hamas remains the sole authority in Gaza, refusing to be sidelined in rebuilding efforts, and warned that any Arab forces arriving to secure Gaza during reconstruction would be treated the same as Israelis.

Osama Hamdan, very important two minutes to summarize the Hamas position on the day after.

[Responding to question about accepting removal of Hamas for reconstruction and Arab league rule]

⭕️American way of causing a shock and ask us to pay a price doesnt work with us

⭕️ We…

