WATCH: Senior Hamas official reveals terror group’s stance on Gaza relocation plan

During a conference in Qatar, Osama Hamdan declared that Hamas remains the sole authority in Gaza, refusing to be sidelined in rebuilding efforts, and warned that any Arab forces arriving to secure Gaza during reconstruction would be treated the same as Israelis.

