Search

WATCH: Senior Hamas official – ‘Trump’s Gaza relocation plan are figments of his sick mind’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-hamas-official-trumps-gaza-relocation-plan-are-figments-of-his-sick-mind/
Email Print

Hamas official Marwan Abu Ras dismissed Trump’s Gaza relocation plan as the delusions of a “crazy fool,” claiming any evacuation of Gaza would hasten Israel’s annihilation and ultimately lead to America’s downfall.

>