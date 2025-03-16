WATCH: Senior Hamas official – ‘Trump’s Gaza relocation plan are figments of his sick mind’ March 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-hamas-official-trumps-gaza-relocation-plan-are-figments-of-his-sick-mind/ Email Print Hamas official Marwan Abu Ras dismissed Trump’s Gaza relocation plan as the delusions of a “crazy fool,” claiming any evacuation of Gaza would hasten Israel’s annihilation and ultimately lead to America’s downfall.Hamas Official Marwan Abu Ras: That “Crazy Fool” Trump’s Gaza Relocation Plan Are “Figments of His Sick Mind”; Evacuating Gaza Will Only Expedite Israel’s Annihilation and the Destruction of His Own Country pic.twitter.com/J3Hbh3Pe9Y— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 16, 2025 Donald TrumpGaza relocationHamas