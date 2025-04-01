WATCH: Senior Iranian advisor – ‘If Israel or the US attacks us, we will be forced to produce a nuclear weapon’ April 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-khamenei-advisor-if-israel-or-the-us-attacks-us-we-will-be-forced-to-produce-a-nuclear-weapon/ Email Print Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iran’s leader Ali Khamenei, warned that any attack on Iran by the U.S. or Israel would be a catastrophic mistake with unforeseen consequences.Ali Larijani, Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei: If America or Israel Make the Mistake of Bombing Iran, It Will Force Us to Go in the Direction of Building Nuclear Weapons pic.twitter.com/hqtrEgoVFr— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 1, 2025 Ali LarijaniIrannuclear weapon