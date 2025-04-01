WATCH: Senior Iranian advisor – ‘If Israel or the US attacks us, we will be forced to produce a nuclear weapon’

Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Iran’s leader Ali Khamenei, warned that any attack on Iran by the U.S. or Israel would be a catastrophic mistake with unforeseen consequences.

