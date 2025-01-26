WATCH: Senior official of Iraqi radical group claims US commandos aided Israel on Oct. 8th

Iraqi Al-Nujaba senior official Sheikh Ali Al-Assadi made the outrageous claim that U.S. special forces were deployed to Israel on October 8th to assist the IDF in battling Hamas, alleging that without this intervention, Hamas would have made significantly more progress.

#ICYMI: Iraqi Al-Nujaba Senior Official Sheikh Ali Al-Assadi: Were It Not for U.S. Commandos Deployed in Israel on October 8, 2023, Hamas Would Have Made Even Greater Achievements; If Khamenei or Sistani Order Us to Hand Over Our Weapons, We Will Do So pic.twitter.com/RXKfnl0OGO — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 25, 2025