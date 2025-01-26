Search

WATCH: Senior official of Iraqi radical group claims US commandos aided Israel on Oct. 8th

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-official-of-iraqi-radical-group-claims-us-commandos-aided-israel-on-oct-8th/
Email Print

Iraqi Al-Nujaba senior official Sheikh Ali Al-Assadi made the outrageous claim that U.S. special forces were deployed to Israel on October 8th to assist the IDF in battling Hamas, alleging that without this intervention, Hamas would have made significantly more progress.

>