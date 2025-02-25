WATCH: Senior Palestinian official agrees Gazans should relocate — but to where? February 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-palestinian-official-agrees-gazans-should-relocate-but-to-where/ Email Print PA official Mahmoud Al-Habbash claimed that over 70% of Gaza’s civilians are refugees, emphasizing that any displacement from Gaza should only lead back to Israel—anything else, he declared, is unrealistic, immoral, illegal, inhumane, and utterly unacceptable to the Palestinian people. GazaMahmoud Al-HabbashPalestinians