WATCH: Senior Palestinian official agrees Gazans should relocate — but to where?

PA official Mahmoud Al-Habbash claimed that over 70% of Gaza’s civilians are refugees, emphasizing that any displacement from Gaza should only lead back to Israel—anything else, he declared, is unrealistic, immoral, illegal, inhumane, and utterly unacceptable to the Palestinian people.



