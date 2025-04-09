WATCH: Staples employee refuses to print Jewish themed postcards because ‘Zionism is racist’ April 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-staples-employee-refuses-to-print-jewish-themed-postcards-because-zionism-is-racist/ Email Print Ryatt, an employee at Staples in LA, openly discriminated against a Jewish woman and refused to print postcards about Jewish joy, citing his belief that Zionism is “racist.”Meet Ryatt — an employee at Staples on Wilshire in LA who openly discriminates against Jewish women and then tries to explain to a religious Jew what Judaism “really is.”Ryatt refused to do his job to print postcards about Jewish joy because he thinks Zionism is “racist.” He… pic.twitter.com/pYGkIe6o3y— Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) April 8, 2025 AntisemitismDiscriminationStaples