WATCH: Surveillance footage shows the moment Israeli airstrikes attempted to assassinate Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

The IDF struck an underground complex near the European Hospital in Khan Younis in an attempt to target de facto leader of Hamas Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Oct. 7 massacre architect Yahya Sinwar and a key Hamas figure.

פיצוץ – ואש אדירה: תיעוד מניסיון החיסול של מוחמד סינוואר בעזה pic.twitter.com/G1v7er9aUX — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) May 14, 2025