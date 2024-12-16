WATCH: Syrian air force pilot imprisoned for 43 years reunites with his family December 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-air-force-pilot-imprisoned-for-43-years-reunites-with-his-family/ Email Print Syrian Air Force pilot Rashid al-Tatari, who spent 43 years imprisoned by the Assad regime for defying orders, has finally reunited with his family.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-16-at-05.30.21_9a552b94.mp4 Bashar al-AssadprisonSyria