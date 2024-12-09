WATCH: Syrian rebels vow to liberate Jerusalem and Saudi Arabia December 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-rebels-vow-to-liberate-jerusalem-and-saudi-arabia/ Email Print Syrian rebels, after conquering Damascus and toppling the Assad regime, have promised to enter Al Aqsa in Jerusalem and the Kaaba in Saudi Arabia and liberate them.Syrian Rebels: We will liberate Jerusalem and Saudi Arabia‼️With the will of Allah, we will enter Al-Aqsa mosque (Jerusalem), we will enter Kaaba mosque (Saudi Arabia) pic.twitter.com/pbeR4izIwk— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 9, 2024 al-AqsaKabbarebelsSyria