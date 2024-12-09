WATCH: Syrian rebels vow to liberate Jerusalem and Saudi Arabia

Syrian rebels, after conquering Damascus and toppling the Assad regime, have promised to enter Al Aqsa in Jerusalem and the Kaaba in Saudi Arabia and liberate them.

