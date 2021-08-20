WATCH: Taliban burn down amusement park after enjoying bumper cars

The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban's brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MBuYsQQbxk

— Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 17, 2021