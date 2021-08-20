WATCH: Taliban burn down amusement park after enjoying bumper cars August 20, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-taliban-burn-down-amusement-park-after-enjoying-bumper-cars/ Email Print Taliban fighters having fun with bumper cars in an Afghan amusement park made news this week. But a new video has emerged of the Taliban burning down the park afterwards. The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban's brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MBuYsQQbxk — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 17, 2021 #Kabul🇦🇫 · #Taliban playing bumper cars, I think it is the most surreal image we can see of the conflict in #Afghanistan and the fall of #Kabul pic.twitter.com/oPakpZbKPf — Ash jamal khan (@Ashjamal7) August 16, 2021 AfghanistanRadical IslamTaliban