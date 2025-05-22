Search

WATCH: Terrorist shouts ‘Free Palestine’ after executing 2 Israeli embassy staffers in cold blood

Two people were killed Wednesday night when a terrorist opened fire outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., an attack condemned by Israel’s UN ambassador as a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”

The gunman, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, was detained by museum security personnel shortly after the shooting when he attempted to enter the building.

 

 

 

