WATCH: Terrorist shouts 'Free Palestine' after executing 2 Israeli embassy staffers in cold blood May 22, 2025

Two people were killed Wednesday night when a terrorist opened fire outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., an attack condemned by Israel's UN ambassador as a "depraved act of antisemitic terrorism."The gunman, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, was detained by museum security personnel shortly after the shooting when he attempted to enter the building.

All you need to know about the horrific antisemitic terror attack that murdered Yaron Licshinsky and Sarah Milgrim in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/mfYp5q8MTg— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) May 22, 2025 

Baruch Dayan HaEmet2 Israeli Embassy employees were murdered outside of an event in Washington by a man who shouted "Free Palestine"In this video you see the shooter being arrested. pic.twitter.com/FO62qWVpyx— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) May 22, 2025