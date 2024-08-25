WATCH: The aftermath of the massive preemptive attack in Lebanon August 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-aftermath-of-the-massive-preemptive-attack-in-lebanon/ Email Print The footage shows numerous holes in the ground where the Israeli strikes destroyed hidden launch pads and rocket launchers before being able to engage and fire toward Israel. WATCH: Wadi Zebkin in Lebanon after the IDF attacked the hidden rocket launchers among the trees pic.twitter.com/7glcFXqe7J — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 25, 2024 airstrikesHezbollahIAFrocket launchers