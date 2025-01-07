WATCH: ‘The View’ cohost compares J6 Capitol ‘riots’ to WWII and the Holocaust January 7, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-view-cohost-compares-j6-capitol-riots-to-wwii-and-the-holocaust/ Email Print ABC’s The View cohost Sunny Hostin attempted to conflate the January 6 riots at the Capitol with the mass murder of six million Jews in a rant about not moving on from ‘atrocities.’JUST IN: The View's Sunny Hostin compares January 6th to the Holocaust, where millions of Jews died.I thought Kamala Harris comparing J6 to 9/11 was insane. This tops that.Hostin also compared J6 to slavery during her bizarre rant."You don't move on, because January 6th was… pic.twitter.com/6yKmVAUdhz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2025 HolocaustJan. 6 riotsSunny HostinThe View