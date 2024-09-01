Search

WATCH: Thousands gather in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, demand hostage deal

Thousands of Israelis are taking to the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other major cities to protest the lack of a hostage deal.

