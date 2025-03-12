Search

WATCH: Trump – ‘Schumer used to be Jewish, now he’s Palestinian’

President Trump, in a press conference with the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, slammed Chuck Schumer for betraying the Jewish people, even going so far as to call him a Palestinian.

