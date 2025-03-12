WATCH: Trump – ‘Schumer used to be Jewish, now he’s Palestinian’ March 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-schumer-used-to-be-jewish-now-hes-palestinian/ Email Print President Trump, in a press conference with the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, slammed Chuck Schumer for betraying the Jewish people, even going so far as to call him a Palestinian.SAVAGE TRUMP! "Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian." pic.twitter.com/56j2oUkPcs— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2025 Chuck SchumerDonald Trumppalestinian