WATCH: Trump campaigns with Arab-American who complains ‘Palestine is being erased’

In a campaign event in Michigan, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump appeared with an Arab-American who expressed hope that Trump would support the Palestinians.

Albert Abbas said, “I can’t stand in silence when Palestine is being erased. Please help us stop the bloodshed.”

Without mentioning Gaza or the Palestinians directly, Trump replied, “I know many people from Lebanon and we have to get this whole thing over with. We want to have peace. We want to have peace on earth, all over, all over.”





