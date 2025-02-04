Search

WATCH: Trump signs order withdrawing from UNRWA and UN Human Rights Council

President Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from UNRWA and the UN Human Rights Council, citing their anti-American sentiment and claiming that their leadership is not where it should be.

