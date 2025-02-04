WATCH: Trump signs order withdrawing from UNRWA and UN Human Rights Council February 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-signs-order-withdrawing-from-unrwa-and-un-human-rights-council/ Email Print President Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from UNRWA and the UN Human Rights Council, citing their anti-American sentiment and claiming that their leadership is not where it should be.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-04-at-22.21.28_af7523f5.mp4 Donald TrumpfundingHuman Rights CouncilUnited NationsUNRWA