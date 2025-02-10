Search

WATCH: Trump slams Hamas for abuse of Israeli hostages – ‘I don’t know how long we can take it’

President Donald Trump remarked on the horrific conditions in which the hostages were released, noting that their severely malnourished bodies resembled those of Holocaust survivors when they were liberated from the death camps.



