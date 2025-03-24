Search

WATCH: Two Arab news channels capture IDF assassination of senior Hamas member live on TV

Israel eliminated Hamas’s newly appointed Gaza prime minister, Ismail Barhoum, in an airstrike Sunday evening at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where he was being treated for injuries from a prior strike.

