WATCH: Two Arab news channels capture IDF assassination of senior Hamas member live on TV March 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-arab-news-channels-capture-idf-assassination-of-senior-hamas-member-live-on-tv/ Email Print Israel eliminated Hamas’s newly appointed Gaza prime minister, Ismail Barhoum, in an airstrike Sunday evening at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where he was being treated for injuries from a prior strike. The moment Israeli warplanes bombed Nasser Medical Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, live on air during a television broadcast. pic.twitter.com/wlPXhWUGz1— Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) March 23, 2025 WATCH Live BBC News Arabic footage captured the moment an Israeli drone struck Nasser Medical Center in Khan Yunis, targeting Hamas leader Barhoum. pic.twitter.com/jCg4XHH4AD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 23, 2025 The Israel Defense Force (IDF) and Shin Bet confirmed that they conducted a precision strike on the second floor of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike eliminated a yet unnamed Hamas decision-maker, who was operating out of the hospital. The… pic.twitter.com/4viS7tULXI— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 23, 2025 Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, was reportedly the target of the Israel Defense Force’s (IDF) precision strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/NN7Q3Jf2Cg— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 23, 2025 Read WATCH: Hamas forces Israeli hostage to kiss terrorists on the head before leaving Gaza al JazeeraGazaHamasIDF