WATCH: Two Arab news channels capture IDF assassination of senior Hamas member live on TV

Israel eliminated Hamas’s newly appointed Gaza prime minister, Ismail Barhoum, in an airstrike Sunday evening at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where he was being treated for injuries from a prior strike.

The moment Israeli warplanes bombed Nasser Medical Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, live on air during a television broadcast. pic.twitter.com/wlPXhWUGz1 — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) March 23, 2025

WATCH Live BBC News Arabic footage captured the moment an Israeli drone struck Nasser Medical Center in Khan Yunis, targeting Hamas leader Barhoum. pic.twitter.com/jCg4XHH4AD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 23, 2025

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) and Shin Bet confirmed that they conducted a precision strike on the second floor of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike eliminated a yet unnamed Hamas decision-maker, who was operating out of the hospital. The… pic.twitter.com/4viS7tULXI — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 23, 2025