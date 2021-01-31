WATCH: Ultra-Orthodox mass funeral in Jerusalem defies authorities

Thousands on Sunday gathered in Jerusalem to pay their last respects to Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, head of the Brisk Yeshiva, who passed away at 99. However, the funeral violated the country’s strict corona restrictions. Rabbi Soloveitchik himself died of corona.

