WATCH: United Nations ambassadors wish Jewish state 'Happy Independence Day' May 1, 2025 Several United Nations ambassadors from around the world extended their congratulations to Israel on its 77th Independence Day, acknowledging the country's resilience and achievements.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-01-at-19.31.47_05c108d7.mp4