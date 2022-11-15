WATCH: US decision ‘a slap in the face,’ Israel will not cooperate

Defense Minister Benny Gantz took a swipe at the U.S. Department of Justice following news of a renewed investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid also issued a statement of protest.

“The IDF is a moral and ethical army. IDF soldiers and their commanders defend the State of Israel. The IDF thoroughly investigates any irregular event and is committed to the values and laws of democracy,” Lapid said.

“Our soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any other foreign country or entity, however friendly it may be. We will not abandon our soldiers to foreign investigations. We have conveyed our strong protest to the United States.”