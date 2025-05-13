WATCH: US Mideast envoy Witkoff visits Hostage Square in Tel Aviv

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visited Hostage Square in Tel Aviv following the release of Edan Alexander last night, calling the moment a ‘beacon of hope’ for the families of those still held captive.

WATCH: During his visit to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem Post’s @AmichaiStein1 asked US Special Envoy to the Middle East @SteveWitkoff what message he has for the families of the hostages. Read more https://t.co/AD87YXHXra pic.twitter.com/iHVAjrKsEE — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 13, 2025