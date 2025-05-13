Search

WATCH: US Mideast envoy Witkoff visits Hostage Square in Tel Aviv

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visited Hostage Square in Tel Aviv following the release of Edan Alexander last night, calling the moment a ‘beacon of hope’ for the families of those still held captive.

