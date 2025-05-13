WATCH: US Mideast envoy Witkoff visits Hostage Square in Tel Aviv May 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-mideast-envoy-witkoff-visits-hostage-square-in-tel-aviv/ Email Print U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visited Hostage Square in Tel Aviv following the release of Edan Alexander last night, calling the moment a ‘beacon of hope’ for the families of those still held captive.WATCH: During his visit to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem Post’s @AmichaiStein1 asked US Special Envoy to the Middle East @SteveWitkoff what message he has for the families of the hostages. Read more https://t.co/AD87YXHXra pic.twitter.com/iHVAjrKsEE— The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 13, 2025 Bring them all home ️@SteveWitkoff at hostages square in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/y94wxdOUUR— Iris (@streetwize) May 13, 2025 hostagessteve witkoffTel Aviv