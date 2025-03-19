WATCH: US Navy pounds terror targets in Yemen, intercepts Houthi suicide drone March 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-navy-pounds-terror-targets-in-yemen-intercepts-houthi-suicide-drone/ Email Print The United States is carrying out an unrelenting aerial assault on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to ongoing threats, attacks on U.S. warships, and the obstruction of international shipping for over a year.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-19-at-01.54.26_aeafaefd.mp4MUST WATCHThe U.S. Navy drops footage of its strikes annihilating Houthi positions. pic.twitter.com/XXCCNLYoAv— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 19, 2025 CENTCOM forces continue strikes against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists… pic.twitter.com/Ao5FD7mDHW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 17, 2025 U.S. Fighter aircraft shoot down Iran-backed Houthi one-way-attack drones with AGR-20 FALCO Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Laser Guided 2.75" Rockets.#HouthisAreTerrorists pic.twitter.com/bDoVnKwotc— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 19, 2025 HouthisUS navyYemen