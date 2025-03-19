Search

WATCH: US Navy pounds terror targets in Yemen, intercepts Houthi suicide drone

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-navy-pounds-terror-targets-in-yemen-intercepts-houthi-suicide-drone/
Email Print

The United States is carrying out an unrelenting aerial assault on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to ongoing threats, attacks on U.S. warships, and the obstruction of international shipping for over a year.

>