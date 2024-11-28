WATCH: Wife of famous Jewish actor tears up discussing recent pledge to light Shabbat candles

Zoe Buckman the wife of ‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer spoke on ‘Being Jewish with Jonah Platt’ and detailed the emotions she experiences lighting Shabbat candles and what it took for generations of Jewish women to keep the tradition alive.

