WATCH: Witkoff says he ‘trusts the Qataris,’ calls leader a ‘special guy’

Steve Witkoff praises Qatar as an “outstanding” and well-motivated mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks, calling them “good, decent people” and a key U.S. ally, while dismissing criticisms of their intentions as “preposterous.”

