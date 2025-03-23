WATCH: Witkoff says he ‘trusts the Qataris,’ calls leader a ‘special guy’ March 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-witkoff-says-he-trusts-the-qataris-calls-leader-a-special-guy/ Email Print Steve Witkoff praises Qatar as an “outstanding” and well-motivated mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks, calling them “good, decent people” and a key U.S. ally, while dismissing criticisms of their intentions as “preposterous.”Steve Witkoff has no background in diplomacy but has turned out to be the most effective American diplomat in a generation. Here’s how he’s trying to resolve the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.(0:00) What Witkoff Has Learned as Trump’s Global Negotiator (4:10) Negotiating With… pic.twitter.com/7AUh4gvwke— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 21, 2025 Witkoff spoke about Qatar in his Tucker interview: “In the case of the Qataris, they’re criticized for not being well-motivated. It’s preposterous. They’re well-motivated. They’re good, decent people”He said they aren’t allies of Iran and used to be more Islamist in the past pic.twitter.com/lr4a6PAs7T— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 22, 2025 HamasQatarsteve witkoffTucker Carlson