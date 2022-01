A woman has been arrested by the London Police after CCTV footage shows her walking past a Jewish school in northern London while throwing rocks over the playground’s fence.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism @Shomrim were alerted to a female throwing stones into a #Jewish school playground full of children Belz Terrace #E5 Arrested by @MPSHackney Any info 🙏 get in touch CAD 2480 26/12/21 pic.twitter.com/rASETPixdy — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 26, 2021